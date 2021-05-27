Congratulations are in order for G Herbo and Taina Williams, who shared that they have welcomed their first baby into the world together.

The couple announced they were pregnant at the beginning of this year, keeping the child's sex under wraps until a few months later when G Herbo accidentally revealed they were having a boy during an Instagram Live. He went on to tweet the following: "YEAH I GAVE THE GENDER AWAY ON ACCIDENT THE OTHER DAY [laughing emoji] BABY BOY + SON SON = DOUBLE TROUBLE."

Early on Thursday morning, the rapper updated his Instagram with the first picture of his newborn son in his arms. He kept his caption short and sweet, sharing a black and white heart emoji. Already, celebrities including Reginae Carter, Lil Tjay, DJ Envy, DJ Clue, Trae Tha Truth, and more have rushed to post their celebratory messages in the comments.

Taina Williams has not posted since the birth of her newborn son.

G Herbo has one son with his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Fletcher. This is Taina Williams' first child.

We'll keep you posted as the couple reveals more information about their baby, including his name, more pictures, and anything else. Congratulations to G Herbo and Taina!