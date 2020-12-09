The rumor mill has been churning and, apparently, all of the talk surrounding G Herbo and Taina Williams has officially been confirmed. During a court appearance today, G Herbo's lawyer revealed that the rapper is expecting a child with Taina, who is four-months pregnant. According to the lawyer, the couple is also engaged to be married.

Jason Meisner, a reporter for the Chicago Tribune, came through with some big news from G Herbo's court hearing today after the rapper turned himself in on federal fraud charges. For starters, Herb entered a not guilty plea in the case, for which he is facing six years in prison. Appearing in court via video conference call, the PTSD artist's lawyer made some major revelations about the star's personal life, revealing that he is actually engaged to Taina Williams, and they are expecting a child together.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

In one of the most anticlimactic pregnancy reveals of the year, it was announced that Taina is four-months pregnant with Herbo's baby, which was presented as a reason why he needs to continue traveling between Chicago, Los Angeles, and New Jersey to see her.

In addition, it was also revealed that Herbo's ex-girlfriend, Ariana Fletcher, is a witness in this case. G Herbo has been ordered not to speak to Ari about the allegations he's facing.

In terms of his future performances, the judge reportedly understands that G Herbo does music by trade, but that his concerts may pose an issue in his upcoming trial.

We will keep you posted on any developments in G Herbo's federal fraud case.