Celebrities love to film themselves doing absolutely anything. At any time of the day, you can find an artist, entertainer, or influencer either posting videos of their daily activities or streaming live from any one of several platforms. This keeps fans feeling as if they're personally connected to their favorite artists, but often, the lack of awareness can cause a celebrity to slip up and share information they didn't mean to give. This may have happened to G Herbo earlier today (February 16).

In a clip that quickly went viral, G Herbo is seen on Instagram Live enjoying a meal when he speaks on the connection he's going to have with his daughter. The rapper shares a son with Ari Fletcher but there hasn't been any news about the sex of his baby with Taina. Immediately after saying the words "my daughter," viewers can see that Herbo takes a slight pause as if he realizes he may have shared a bit too much.

Neither the rapper nor his pregnant fiancé has addressed the viral clip but Taina continues to share glowing photos where she shows of her growing baby bump. Watch Herbo's video below.