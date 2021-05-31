G Herbo and Taina Williams might just have the happiest baby boy in the world. The couple's first child was born last week, named Essex William Wright. We've seen a few pictures of the baby boy already, including one shot of Herbo's newborn son in his arms just moments after his birth. The rapper has been having lots of fun with his son, evidenced by his latest post of the new addition to his family flashing a happy smile for the camera.

"HOW I SLEEP WHEN I GOT A RAW ASS FIT TO PUT ON TOMORROW," joked G Herbo on Instagram, sharing one of the first pictures of Essex's face. The healthy boy looks peaceful in the shot, closing his eyes, dozing off, and keeping a smile on his face. Some of Herbo's celebrity friends, including Metro Boomin, Reginae Carter, Yung Miami, and more have congratulated the rapper and his partner Taina Williams in the comments.

In addition to the new picture, Herbo also tagged his newborn son's fresh Instagram profile in the picture. The account is run by Taina, who has already uploaded one photo of the Gemini baby with his weight, name, and more.

Do you think Essex is the happiest baby ever? Take a look at his photos below.