There has been much said in recent months regarding the federal case against G Herbo. The Chicago rapper has been flying high in his career with each of his releases earning RIAA certifications or topping the charts, but he's been named in a case along with five alleged associates that are accused of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. As Herbo's legal team works overtime to make sure avoids jail, the rapper looked forward to the arrival of his baby with fiancée Taina Williams.

In the wee hours of the morning on Friday (May 28), an Instagram post made by Herbo began circulating online showing the rapper holding his little boy. In the caption, he only included two emojis: a black heart and a white heart.

Later, Taina returned to her Instagram with a first look. "Essex William Wright May 27, 2021 12:23am 6lbs 12oz," she added in the caption. She also included the hashtag "myrainbowbaby," and for those who may not know, a Rainbow Baby is the first child born after a mother suffers a miscarriage.

Back in early 2019, G Herbo caught up with XXL and talked about being a father. "People say when you have kids they change your life. It’ll really go over your head until you have one of your own," said the rapper of his son, Yosohn, that he shares with Ari Fletcher. "That’s a life that I brought into the world and somebody that is always gonna depend on me. I’m their protector, their caretaker. That’s my full responsibility and I act off of that. This is my firstborn, so I’m just excited."

Baby Essex is Taina's firstborn and the second child for Herbo. Fawn over Baby Essex below.

