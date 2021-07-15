Young Thug, Griselda, and more artists have been added to the lineup for Jay-Z's Made In America festival to be held in September in Philadelphia. The festival is also adding Coi Leray, Latto, Griselda, Lloyd Banks, Fivio Foreign, Pi'erre Bourne, and Maeta.

Earlier this year, Jay-Z announced that the headliners would be Justin Bieber and Lil Baby. Additionally, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Baby Keem, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, and more are set to perform with more announcements to come.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Since beginning in 2012, the event brags that it has generated over $135 million in economic impact for Philadelphia.

"We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year will be like no other, as Made In America celebrates 10 years of music history-making moments,” JAY-Z said in a press release. “The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia.”

Made In America will be held on Saturday, September 4, and Sunday, September 5 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, PA.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased here.