- MusicWiz Khalifa Loves Playboi Carti's Live Shows: "I'm Like, 'That's Hard'"Carti's wild shows have made headlines and Wiz is impressed with the design and energy.By Erika Marie
- MusicChance The Rapper & Vic Mensa Announce Black Star Live Festival In GhanaThe pair are reportedly gearing up for a new festival in Accra, Ghana at the top of next year.By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West Left Behind $8Mil When He Dropped Out Of Coachella: ReportReports stated that some didn't believe West wasn't preparing to take to the festival stage in the first place.By Erika Marie
- MusicTravis Scott Defended By Tank Over Astroworld, Singer Suggests Tragedy Isn't Rapper's FaultPretty Ricky's Baby Blue also called companies "stupid & weak" for "canceling all they deals" with Travis.By Erika Marie
- MusicTravis Scott Leading New Effort For Concert SafetyTravis Scott joins government leaders in an effort to strategize concert safety and security report. By Brianna Lawson
- Original ContentRolling Loud California: Has Festival Culture Permanently Changed Following Astroworld?The latest edition of Rolling Loud went off without a hitch at the NOS Events Center in San Bernandino, but the Los Angeles show proves that festival culture may be permanently affected following the Astroworld tragedy.By Erika Marie
- MusicMaster P Says Everyone, Including Travis Scott, Was "Blindsided" By Astroworld TragedyThe No Limit icon performed at the festival and recalled the crowd being hyped because it was "that type of day."By Erika Marie
- MusicDay N Vegas Replaces Travis Scott With Post Malone, Makes Official AnnouncementDay N Vegas shares that "the security and safety" of attendees "is always top priority."By Erika Marie
- MusicBonnaroo Once Again Cancels Festival: "We Are Absolutely Heartbroken"They delayed the festival during the quarantine and were excited to bring it back, but organizers insist they didn't have any other choice but to cancel.By Erika Marie
- GramVan Lathan Shares His Thoughts On Festivals Cancelling DaBaby“Stop back flipping to excuse bad behavior” - Van Lathan says. By Kevin Goddard
- GramBoosie Speaks On DaBaby: "It's Sad How Y'all Trying To Ban Artists"Boosie had a lot to say about the DaBaby situation.By Alexander Cole
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Performs In Front Of 180,000 People At LollapaloozaMegan Thee Stallion had one of the largest crowds at Lollapalooza this weekend.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCoi Leray Says Crowds Don't Show Love Because She's Too DifferentCoi Leray explains why crowds haven't been feeling her.By Milca P.
- GramG Herbo Raves About Joining Miley Cyrus On Lollapalooza StageThe Chicago rapper says it may have "been the only time in my life I was ever nervous on stage!"By Erika Marie
- MusicA$AP Rocky, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert & More Help Bring Back The Summer Smash FestivalLyrical Lemonade is bringing back The Summer Smash Festival in Chicago, with acts like A$AP Rocky, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Baby Keem, Mulatto, Benny The Butcher, City Girls and more set to hit the stage.By Keenan Higgins
- NewsDreamville Festival 2020 Canceled, Will Issue Full Refunds To CustomersDreamville Festival was gearing up to be one of the hottest events of the year, but our current climate has caused bosses to cancel.By Erika Marie
- MusicKendrick Lamar & Lizzo Headlining Osheaga Festival This SummerOkay, so, Kendrick is dropping this year?By Aron A.
- MusicRedman Likes To Drive Carts For Performers As He Works Music Festivals In DisguiseWorking his way up the ladder.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentOsheaga 2019 Show-Stealers: Gunna, Tierra Whack, Young Thug & MoreFrom Tierra Whack to Young Thug, here are the best sets from Osheaga 2019.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRolling Loud Announces New Festivals In New York & Hong KongTwo more chances to go to Rolling Loud.By Alex Zidel
- ReviewsCardi B, Future & Tyga Help Make Montreal's Metro Metro Festival An Instant HitHere's our recap of Montreal's Metro Metro festival, including a list of our five favourite sets.By HNHH Staff
- MusicWoodstock 50 Is Not Canceled, According To Festival's AttorneyContrary to recent reports, the festival is still on.By Erika Marie
- MusicSWV's Coko All Smiles With Jhené Aiko After Saying Her Music Makes People SleepyIt was all love between the two singers.By Erika Marie