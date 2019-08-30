In just two days, Future will embark on his Legendary Nights tour. The Atlanta rapper will hit the road with Meek Mill, YG, Mustard, and Megan Thee Stallion for nearly three weeks, and to kick off the festivities, Future is offering scholarships to a handful of lucky fans.

The "I'm A Dreamer Scholarship" was announced via Future's FreeWishes Foundation website. According to the information provided, winners will receive an "I Am a Dreamer" t-shirt, two tickets to a show on the Legendary Nights tour, and a $2,000 scholarship. Of course, there are a certain set of requirements for applicants.

For those interested in throwing their hats into the ring, Future asks that applicants follow the FreeWishes Instagram profile and write a 500-word essay about "How Receiving This Scholarship Would Be A Dream Come True." The piece needs to be completed by the applicant by noon the day before the show they want to attend, and they must provide bits of other information to be considered. Before you go writing your essay, remember that this is a scholarship so it's designated for students who can prove they're currently enrolled in school.

