We're in the thick of the summer months and this heatwave doesn't seem to be letting up anytime soon. To help kids from their neighborhood cool off and have fun, Atlanta rappers 21 Savage and Future partnered with the CEO of Duct Tape Entertainment, Big Bank Black, and reportedly rented out Six Flags White Water and invited everyone from Zone 6 in the eastside of the city.

According to TMZ, the artists spent upwards of $300K for the event, with food and drinks included. There were also a few reality stars enjoying themselves as well, as Love & Hip Hop Atlanta's Tommie Lee and Shekinah Anderson were in attendance. Everyone seemed to have had a fun, wholesome time judging from the video clip of the wet and wild, family-friendly event.

Future and 21 Savage are well-known for investing back into the youth of Atlanta. Over the years, both artists have hosted a number of events where they've gifted kids with back to school items, holiday toys, or overall helped families in their communities who were struggling financially. Last year, around this same time, Future, 21 Savage, and Big Bank Black hosted Zone 6 Day at a local park where they offered school supplies, haircuts for boys, hairstyling for girls, games for all of the children, and free food.