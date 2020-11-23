Despite them having the most-streamed album of the week, Future and Lil Uzi Vert will not be debuting at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart, missing out on that spot by a narrow margin.

In the final sales projections to close out the week, it was revealed that Future and Lil Uzi Vert would likely not debut at #1 on the charts with Pluto x Baby Pluto, their surprise collaborative album. Even with the push from the deluxe edition, which was released at the beginning of the week, Pluto and Baby Pluto did not grab people's attention enough to beat the legendary group AC/DC, who bursted to the top spot based off the strength of pure album sales.

At the pole position, AC/DC's first full-length album in six years sits comfortably with 117,000 equivalent album units moved. Future and Uzi were close behind in second place, scoring 105,000 equivalent album units.

Other notable debuts on this week's chart come from Youngboy Never Broke Again, who starts off at #10 with Until I Return, and 2 Chainz who hits #15 with his new album So Help Me God! Aesop Rock debuts at #54 and Blac Youngsta's Fuck Everybody 3 kicks off at #143 on the chart.



