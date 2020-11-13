Blac Youngsta Issues "F*ck Everybody 3" Ft. Lil Durk, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Moneybagg Yo & More

He's already shared his singles "I Met Tay Keith First" with Lil Baby and Moneybagg Yo as well as "Trench B*tch" featuring Lil Durk, and now Blac Youngsta has delivered his latest project F*ck Everybody 3. The Memphis rapper's star has continued to rise over the years and on his latest album, you'll find that Youngsta can enjoy his time celebrating his accomplishments while also digging deep as he delivers introspective lyrics about his come up.

It was two years ago back in 2018 when Blac Youngsta gave us F*ck Everybody Two, and with all that has occurred in his life since that time—and in 2020 alone—the third installment of his series comes at an appropriate time. Features on the project include looks from Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, DaBaby, Lil Migo, J90, Swae Lee, Stunna 4 Vegas, Yo Gotti, and 42 Dugg. Stream F*ck Everybody 3 and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Intro

2. Daylight

3. I Met Tay Keith First ft. Lil Baby & Moneybagg Yo

4. Where They Do That At

5. Trench B*tch ft. Lil Durk

6. Saving Money ft. DaBaby

7. Neighborhood Hero

8. Get Here ft. Lil Migo & J90

9. Pure ft. Swae Lee

10. Crash Out ft. Stunna 4 Vegas

11. Diss Me

12. Streets ft. Yo Gotti & 42 Dugg

13. Solo

14. Mad People