After taking a few days off to celebrate the New Year, 50 Cent and French Montana are back at each other's throats. Closing out the decade, 50 Cent managed to find himself a new target, going after French Montana after the rapper escaped a terrifying hospital stay in the ICU, copping himself a Bugatti Veyron to celebrate life. Considering he also joined the Bugatti club this holiday season, 50 Cent went ahead and clowned his fellow New York star for allegedly buying an older model of the vehicle. Then, he dug deep and seemingly found loan paperwork on the whip, alleging that he'll be paying it off over the next sixty months. French Montana decided to find his own ammo on Fif, unearthing an edited old photo that appears to show the rapper and Eminem engaging in a lip-locked moment.

"BACK TO BACK AGAINNNNN WHOS THAT 59," yelled Montana in his caption, sharing the photo on his social media channels. "COULDNT EVEN GET A BUGGATTI AFTER THAT DINOSAUR, look at my dawg Kay slay face lol."

French is referring to DJ Kay Slay, who stands in the corner of the shot looking bothered by the alleged embrace happening right next to him. The two men in the picture are unidentified and seen from the side so it's not certain that it's actually Em and Fif. However, you can't deny that the two men look like the rap legends. The era makes sense too. Fans are claiming that the photo actually originally contained singer Nicole Scherzinger, but she was edited out for the sole purpose of clowning Fif.

Where do you see this heading next?