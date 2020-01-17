Eminem always tends to strike when it's least expected. Despite his current feud with Nick Cannon -- which is pretty much one-sided at this point, as Em isn't even entertaining the comedian's advances -- Marshall Mathers decided to use his time to combat another one of his notorious enemies, going after Machine Gun Kelly on his surprise album Music To Be Murdered By.

With a swift turn of the clock, hip-hop fiends were scouring through their designated streaming services when they realized that Eminem dropped a rare project from out of nowhere, starting the year off with a major blast. As you would expect, fans are already dissecting the legendary rapper's lyrical content, going word-for-word and determining what could be interpreted as a diss or not. Thankfully, Em made it pretty clear when he was chatting about Machine Gun Kelly, officially declaring the war between them "dead" and explaining why.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

On the second song from the album, the Young M.A-assisted "Unaccommodating," MGK is referenced with Slim Shady noting that he will no longer be throwing shade in his direction. "But when they ask me is the war finished with MGK? Of course it is," raps the Detroit legend. "I cleansed him of his mortal sins, I'm God, I'm the Lord, forgives even the devil worshippers/I'm moving on but you know your scruples are gone when you're born with Lucifer's horns/And you're from the school of Notorious, Puba, Cube and The Poor Righteous Teachers tutored my students/Showed them all the blueprint and formula/But it seems like the more they studied my music, the more they remind me of eyeballs/I'm watching my pupils get cornier."

Do you think MGK will have something to say about this? Maybe a response record is already on the way?