Eminem Vs. Machine Gun Kelly
- BeefMachine Gun Kelly Reacts To Eminem's Latest DissMGK offers a short but sweet response to Eminem's latest shots on "Music To Be Murdered By - Side B."By Aron A.
- MusicEminem Gets The Last Word In With Machine Gun KellyEminem subliminally references his beef with Machine Gun Kelly on "Gnat".By Alex Zidel
- BeefMachine Gun Kelly Revisits Eminem Beef On "Bullets With Names"On "Bullets With Names" ft. Young Thug, RJMrLA & Lil Duke, Machine Gun Kelly details "killing" Eminem during their 2018 feud that, apparently, still hasn't been put to rest. By Aron A.
- MusicEminem Ends Machine Gun Kelly Beef On "Music To Be Murdered By"Eminem says he cleansed MGK of his "mortal sins."By Alex Zidel
- AnticsMachine Gun Kelly Smacks Adam22 For Saying Eminem Won Battle: WatchAdam22 isn't sure if he was going in for a handshake or something.By Alex Zidel
- BeefThe Game Explains How Machine Gun Kelly "Barely" Defeated Eminem In Their BeefThe Game thinks Machine Gun Kelly gave it his all.By Alex Zidel
- BeefMachine Gun Kelly Disses Eminem On "Rap Devil" AnniversaryMGK looks back on "Rap Devil" one year later.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem Fan Drops Diss Track Against MGK Over "Floor 13" "Wannabe Rappers" LineEminem fans go hard for him.By Aron A.
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Dismisses Eminem's "Killshot" On "Floor 13"MGK survived the winter. By Aron A.
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Performs Eminem Diss Track In Rapper's HometownMGK played "Rap Devil" in Detroit and he didn't get booed off the stage.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug Says Machine Gun Kelly "Murdered" EminemYoung Thug makes a bold statement in support of MGK.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBoogie Jokes With Eminem: "I Wrote The Machine Gun Kelly Diss"Eminem and Boogie give a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of "Rainy Days."By Alex Zidel
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Clowns Eminem For Not Performing "Killshot"Machine Gun Kelly dons the devil horns once again. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Calls Machine Gun Kelly A "Co*ksucker" On StageEminem's energy toward Machine Gun Kelly hasn't changed in the slightest. By Mitch Findlay