Eminem is in all of the headlines this morning. The legendary rapper released his new album last night, coming through with Music To Be Murdered By - Side B (Deluxe Edition). There's a bunch of stuff to unpack from the new music, including a Snoop Dogg diss at the end of "Zeus". More noticeably though, the rapper sends a sincere apology to one of his most frequent collaborators, Rihanna, for "siding" with Chris Brown after his 2009 assault of the singer, which he claims in a decade-old leaked song.

Some of Eminem's most commercially successful songs -- read: "Love The Way You Lie" -- feature Rihanna. The two have made some beautiful classic records together, but their relationship hasn't always been chipper. Rihanna likely needed to find a lot of forgiveness in her heart to work with Slim Shady after a leaked song surfaced, featuring Eminem claiming that he "sided" with Chris Brown in the singer's 2009 assault of Rih. On "Zeus", Em finally apologizes for the line.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

"And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna/For that song that leaked, I'm sorry, Ri," says Em on the song, in which he also disses Snoop Dogg. "It wasn't meant to cause you grief/Regardless, it was wrong of me."

It takes a big man to apologize for his wrongs, especially when they come from over ten years ago. Hopefully, Rihanna appreciates the apology, despite Em's intent a few years ago.

Listen to "Zeus" up above and check out the full album here.