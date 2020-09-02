Rihanna has officially updated the status of her friendship with Chris Brown, speaking with Oprah Winfrey on the Supersoul Conversations podcast.

While their relationship (and the way it ended) is a controversial topic, Rihanna put her brave face on and spoke about her friendship with her ex-boyfriend. During her talk with Oprah, the business mogul said that, over the years, they have remained in touch and still share a lot of love for one another.

"We've been working on our friendship again," revealed Rihanna about Chris Brown. "Now we're very very close friends. We've built up a trust again, and that's - we love each other and we probably always will. And that's not something we're ever going to change. That's not something you can shut off, if you've ever been in love."

She goes on to explain that she thinks Chris could very well have been the one for her.



Scott Gries/Getty Images

"I think he was the love of my life. He was the first love. And I see that he loved me the same way... it's not even about us being together," said Rih. "I truly love him. So the main thing for me is that he's at peace. I'm not at peace if he's a little unhappy, or he's still lonely."

When asked if she believes that they will ever get back together, she didn't exactly shut the door on Chris.

"He's in a relationship of his own," said Rihanna. "I'm single but we have maintained a very close friendship ever since the restraining order has been dropped. We've just worked on it, little by little, and it has not been easy. It's not easy."

Do you think Rihanna and Chris Brown will ever get back together as a couple?

[via]