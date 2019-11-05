Recent Eminem leaks have put the controversial rapper in the center of attention. Last week, a track reportedly titled "What If" with Joyner Lucas made its way online and the lyricas caused quite the conversations on social media. "What if I told you I was out of place / Wait, what if I told you I was gay?" Joyner reportedly raps. Em also chimes in, "What if I'm a hypocrite who's just afraid to face truth? / Wait, what if I told you I'm gay, too?"



According to Insider, over the weekend a Reddit user shared a short, seven-second snippet of Eminem rapping, "Of course I side with Chris Brown, I'd beat a b*tch down, too." The song reportedly comes from an unreleased version of "Things Get Worse," a track the Detroit rapper completed with B.o.B. in 2011. However, the outlet states this controversial lyric dates back to 2009, just months before Brown was officially charged with assault.

The snippet, and the bar, have made the rounds on social media but it's being snatched down as quickly as it goes up. That hasn't stopped the public from taking to social media to share their reactions. Eminem would go on to collaborate with Rihanna on the hit song "Love the Way You Lie" in 2010, an award-winning single that earned the duo five Grammy nods. Rihanna also lent her vocals to Em's chart-topping hit "The Monster," as well.