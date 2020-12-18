Eminem Delivers "Music To Be Murdered By - Side B (Deluxe Edition)" With 16 Additional Tracks

There have been murmurs that Detroit's Finest was planning a surprise drop on Friday (December 18), and the gossip proved to be true. Eminem opened 2020 by releasing his stellar projectMusic to be Murdered By that boasted features from Slaughterhouse (sans Joe Budden), Ed Sheeran, Young M.A., Juice WRLD, Don Toliver, and many more. The project stole the No. 1 spots on several charts including Billboard's coveted 200, and Eminem looks to be closing the year with the album as well, albeit the deluxe edition, Side B.

This time around, fans are treated to 16 additional tracks with a few new features, including a look from the elusive Dr. Dre on "Guns Blazing." Dre is also reportedly responsible for co-producing "Discombobulated." You'll find additional features from DJ Premier, Ty Dolla $ign, Sly Pyper, and MAJ, so check out Em's Music to Be Murdered By - Side B (Deluxe Edition) and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Alfred - Intro

2. Black Magic ft. Skylar Grey

3. Alfred's Theme

4. Tone Deaf

5. Book of Rhymes ft. DJ Premier

6. Favorite B*tch ft. Ty Dolla $ign

7. Guns Blazing ft. Dr. Dre & Sly Pyper

8. Gnat

9. Higher

10. These Demons ft. MAJ

11. Key - Skit

12. She Loves Me

13. Killer

14. Zeus ft. White Gold

15. Thus Far - Interlude

16. Discombobulated

1. Premonition - Intro

2. Unaccomodating ft. Young M.A.

3. You Gon' Learn ft. Royce Da 5'9" & White Gold

4. Alfred - Interlude

5. Those Kinda Nights ft. Ed Sheeran

6. In Too Deep

7. Godzilla ft. Juice WRLD

8. Darkness

9. Leaving Heaven ft. Skylar Grey

10. Yah Yah ft. Royce Da 5'9", Black Thought, Q-Tip, & Denaun

11. Stepdad - Intro

12. Stepdad

13. Marsh

14. Never Love Again

15. Little Engine

16. Lock It Up ft. Anderson .Paak

17. Farewell

18. No Regrets ft. Don Toliver

19. I Will ft. KXNG Crooked, Royce Da 5'9", & Joell Ortiz

20. Alfred - Outro