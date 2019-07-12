Ed Sheeran & Travis Scott Dress Up In Crazy Costumes For "Antisocial"

Ed Sheeran & Travis Scott's "Antisocial" is an album stand-out.

Ed Sheeran and Travis Scott probably had the time of their lives filming this video. At midnight last night, Ed Sheeran finally unleashed his new album, filled to the brim with star-studded collaborations. Popular artists like Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Meek Mill, Eminem, 50 Cent, and more joined in on the fun. One of the songs that we were most looking forward to was "Antisocial" with Travis Scott. The track had been teased for months but finally, it arrived as part of the album and it did not disappoint. Now, a video to the song is here and it has us even more hyped than before.

It all starts out with Ed putting on a hat before slowly turning around and revealing his face paint, creepily voicing his lyrics. Then, we move onto a dinner banquet where the singer sits at a table by himself, holding a small dog in his lap with big, curly hair. He smokes a little and shoos away anybody that approaches him. At that point, we know we're in for a full-on costume fest. Scenes include skits from The Shopping Channel, La Flame and Ed as sailors, and a trip to Mars.

Take a look at the video above and let us know if you're feeling this song.