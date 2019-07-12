mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Travis Scott Joins Ed Sheeran Of The "Antisocial" Brigade

Antisocial
Ed Sheeran & Travis Scott

Ed Sheeran combines with Travis Scott to positive effect.


Ed Sheeran's first-ever collaboration with Travis Scott begins with him banishing the out-and-out "cool people" from participation. Unlike the other five attempts at singledom leading up to No.6 Collaborations Project's unveiling (at midnight) - "Antisocial" is the rare Sheeran single to emit the transmission signal of a fax machine before going digital (as a full-on music video).

If "Antisocial" sounds at all familiar, that's because it's been teased in the snippet form going back several months. Back in October of 2018, Sheeran's engineer Tre Nagella foreshadowed his master edits of the record in its hybrid form. As a matter of fact, "Antisocial" featuring Travis Scott is as a risky proposition as they come within the realm of "pop-leaning" Hip-Hop.

Thanks to Sheeran's careful (and simplistic) arrangement, neither party overcompensates at any point in the proceedings. Sheeran did say, "It's about showing respect" when asked to explain his hip-hop leanings before the unshakeable Charlamagne Tha God of the Breakfast Club. Does "Antisocial" appeal to your heart as much as it does your senses? hit us with your thoughts down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Where you standin' way too close
You might catch fumes, might catch fumes
When I zoom, when I zoom
Pass out, wake up by myself right past noon
Right past noon, then I'm doomed.

- Travis Scott

Ed Sheeran Travis Scott No.6 Collaborations Project
