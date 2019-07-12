Ed Sheeran Grabs Eminem, 50 Cent, Khalid, Travis Scott, & More For "No.6 Collaborations Project"

There are artists that strive on collaborative work and then there are those who prefer to work by themselves when it comes time to crafting an album. Ed Sheeran can undeniably do both. He's proven to have the capacity to make a hit song by himself and when he's joined by other pop or hip-hop heavy hitters, there's an even larger chance of success. There is no doubt that Ed Sheeran's new album will be at the top of the Billboard charts next week, attracting fans of all musical genres. No.6 Collaborations Project is a genius idea in the sense that there's a little bit of everything for everybody. If you fuck with pop music, Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello and others grace the tracklist. If you're more into rap, Meek Mill, Stormzy, Eminem, and Ed himself spit some bars on No.6. The new album is officially out now and it's good.

Ed Sheeran's rollout for this project has been fiery, unleashing a series of singles including "Cross Me," "I Don't Care" and "Remember The Name" with Eminem and 50 Cent. Running through this body of work is insanely enjoyable, bringing forth different vibes throughout the length of the album. Songs like "Take Me Back To London" are unexpected hits and the ones we expected to love, like "Antisocial" with Travis Scott, do not disappoint.

What's your favourite song on the tracklist?

Tracklist:

1. Beautiful People (feat. Khalid)

2. South of the Border (feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B)

3. Cross Me (feat. Chance the Rapper & PnB Rock)

4. Take Me Back To London (feat. Stormzy)

5. Best Part of Me (feat. YEBBA)

6. I Don't Care (with Justin Bieber)

7. Antisocial (with Travis Scott)

8. Remember The Name (feat. Eminem & 50 Cent)

9. Feels (feat. Young Thug & J Hus)

10. Put It All on Me (feat. Ella Mai)

11. Nothing On Me (feat. Paulo Londra & Dave)

12. I Don't Want Your Money (feat. H.E.R.)

13. 1000 Nights (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie & Meek Mill)

14. Way To Break My Heart (feat. Skrillex)

15. BLOW (feat. Bruno Mars & Chris Stapleton)