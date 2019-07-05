As depicted in the ROTD 3 documentary that preceded its unveiling - the recording process was envisioned with merit as the primordial focus: the artists who engaged with the process would be granted those slots. This competitive angle proved advantageous to the invitees who their bashfulness in the glove compartment outside the studio, namely Buddy and J.I.D, amongst the most active participants who partook in the Dreamers' sessions.

The following social media gives us a clear indication of the seed dispersal on the compilation project. A good number of the contributors on ROTD 3 were recruited from outside the Dreamville cabinet - names like T.I., Ski Mask the Slump God, and Young Nudy.

The production was, for the most part, undertaken by beatsmiths who've collaborated with the Dreamville imprint in the past. Revenge Of The Dreams III was mixed by Juro "Mez" Davis, who also lends his rapping skills to "Sleep Deprived" with Lute, Omen, and Davionne. The mastering process was undertaken by Joe LaPorta of Sterling Sound Studios.

Vocal Contributions

Ari Lennox, ZOINK GANG, Maxo Kream, Key!, Yung Baby Tate, Bas, Buddy, Da Baby, Davionne, Baby Rose, T.I., Childish Major, Cozz, Dreezy, EARTHGANG, Guapdad 4000, Jace, J. Cole, J.I.D, Mez, Omen, REASON, Reese LAFLARE, Lute, Mez, Mereba, Deante Hitchcock, St. Beauty, Smino, Saba, Ski Mask the Slump God, Smokepurpp, Vince Staples, Ty Dolla $ign, and Young Nudy.

Production Credits

CuBeatz, Deputy, Kal Banx, Mdbeats, OZ, Pluss, Bink!, Christo & Pluss, Nice Rec, Meez, JB Hollywood, Bizness Boi, Keanu Beats, Lil ‘A, E.Dan, Nostalgic, CLICKNPRESS, Sensei Bueno, Jay Kurzweil, Ron Gilmore, Cam O’bi, Archer, Chasethemoney, Deputy, Oz, MD, Henny, Groove, Kenneth Harris, and PyrexTurnMeUp. Studio personnel/recording engineering includes Jeff Thompson, Miguel Scott, Kudeep Chadisma, John Kadadu, Kevin “Black Pearl” McCloskey, DJ Kidd, Frank Ramirez, Olu, Kaleb “K Quick” Rollins, Gosha Usov, Childish Major, Elton “L10MIXEDIT” Cheung, Shaan Singh, Liz Robson, and Robert Adam Schuller.

[Via]