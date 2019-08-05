revenge of the dreamers 3
- MusicKodak Black Speaks On J. Cole Mentioning Him On "Middle Child"Cole is one of the most respected voices in the industry and Kodak was one of several controversial artists mentioned on the hit track.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentDeante' Hitchcock Reveals Four New Projects & Discusses Retirement PlansDeante' Hitchcock talks his debut album "BETTER," his penchant for freestyling, Dogecoin, and his bright future in the latest episode of HNHH's "On The Come Up."By Joshua Robinson
- MusicOlu Absolutely Snaps In Wild Dreamville "Down Bad" PerformanceJ. Cole, J.I.D, Bas, and Olu absolutely tear up the stage with an electrifying performance of "Down Bad." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicGuapdad 4000 Was Stunned When J. Cole Texted Him Back For "ROTD3" FeatureCole gave him his number at a Drake party but Guapdad never expected for Dreamville's head honcho to get back to him so quickly.By Erika Marie
- NumbersCozz Flexes "Revenge Of The Dreamers 3" Platinum PlaqueDreamville's Cozz showcases and reflects on his first platinum plaque for "Revenge Of The Dreamers 3." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJ. Cole Snaps During Freestyle In "ROTD3" BTS Documentary FootageDreamville celebrates the one year anniversary of "ROTD III" release. By Aron A.
- Music VideosCozz & Reason Get To Plotting In "Lambo Truck" VideoJ. Cole and Top Dawg have been looking over their shoulders ever since Cozz and Reason dropped off "Lambo Truck."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLute Continues To Impress With Smooth Single "GED (Gettin Every Dolla)"Dreamers rise up. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDreamville Grammy Afterparty: EarthGang, J.I.D, Omen, Lute & MoreAnd the party don't stop.By Erika Marie
- MusicIt's Peak "R&B Season" & Our Playlist Is The Perfect Soundtrack For ItThrowbacks and new tunes in the world of R&B. By Noah C
- MusicDreamville's "Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 Deluxe" Gets Release DateThe Ville is back. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersDreamville Reflects On Label's Accomplishments In 2019 Recap VideoThe year of the Dreamers.By Milca P.
- NumbersDreamville Flexes 2019 Chart Dominance With Mad PlaquesJ. Cole's label had one hell of a year. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDreamville Drops Off Epic "Revenge Of The Dreamers 3" MerchRep the Grammy-Nominated project in style. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDreamville's "Revenge Of The Dreamers 3" Deluxe Edition Is ComingThe Dreamville camp hasn't forgotten. By Mitch Findlay
- Music21 Savage, Meek Mill, & More Nominated For Best Rap Album At GrammysWho will win the coveted prize?By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosDreamville Drops An Effect-Filled Music Video For "Down Bad"ROTDIII videos keep comin.By Noah C
- NewsChildish Major Wants None Of Your Drama On "Feelings Hurt"Childish Major doesn't care if your feelings hurt. By Noah C
- Music VideosJ. Cole, EarthGang, Saba & Smino Squad Up For Dreamville's "Sacrifices" VideoDreamville drops cavernous visuals for "Sacrifices" featuring Smino, Saba, EarthGang and J. Cole.By Devin Ch
- MusicBas Brings "Milky Way" Tracks To Tiny DeskBas and his band give some new spins to old songs. By Noah C