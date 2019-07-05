Dreamville's "Revenge Of The Dreams III" Is Finally Here

It's been a long road for Dreamville as they've rallied together an incredible roster of artists to deliver their 'Album of the Year' contender, Return of The Dreamers III. For over six months fans have anticipated this release, with much of the hype being within the last few weeks. Label head J. Cole has been carefully preparing for his Dreamville compilation that includes not only his rising artists, but features from a dozen others as well. The record itself is as eclectic as the artists featured, something that is to be expected from a compilation; but the cohesive blends of R&B, hip hop, and rap delivered with lyrical precision set this one apart from others who've attempted the same feat.

The REVENGE: A Dreamville Film featured what went into crafting the record that includes verses from J. Cole, Ari Lennox, J.I.D, EarthGang, Mez, Omen, Cozz, Bas, T.I., Dreezy, Young Nudy, Ty Dolla $ign, Zoink Gang, Davionne, and many more. The 30-minute documentary made fans feel as if they were intimately a part of the studio sessions, and that's something that Mez recently stated makes Cole one of the top rappers in the game.

"People who end up at the top are people with real sh*t involved in their records," Mez told Variety. "You can’t get that high without that. People gotta love you. Some artists make music that people love, but very few artists are people who people love. That’s the difference." Check out ROTD3 and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Under the Sun ft. J. Cole, Lute, & DaBaby

2. Down Bad ft. Bas, J.I.D, Young Nudy, J. Cole, EarthGang

3. LamboTruck ft. Cozz, Childish Major, & REASON

4. Swivel (from the upcoming album Mirrorland) ft. EarthGang

5. Oh Wow...Swerve ft. J. Cole, Zoink Gang, Key! & Maxo Cream

6. Don't Hit Me Right Now ft. Bas, Yung Baby Tate, Guapdad 4000, Cozz & Buddy

7. Wells Fargo (Interlude) ft. J.I.D, Buddy, EarthGang, & Guapdad 4000

8. Sleep Deprived ft. Lute, Mez, Omen, & Davionne

9. Self Love ft. Ari Lennox, Baby Love, & Bas

10. Ladies, Ladies, Ladies ft. J.I.D & T.I.

11. Costa Rica ft. Reese LAFLARE, Bas, Jace, Mez, Smokepurpp, J.I.D., Buddy, Ski Mask The Slump God, & Guapdad 4000

12. 1993 ft. Buddy, Smino, Cozz, EarthGang, J.I.D, & J. Cole

13. Rembrandt...Run It Back ft. J.I.D, J. Cole, & Vince Staples

14.Sunset ft. J. Cole & Young Nudy

15. Got Me ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Omen, Ari Lennox, & Dreezy

16. Middle Child - J. Cole

17 PTSD ft. Mereba, Deante Hitchcock, Omen, & St. Beauty

18. Sacrifices ft. EarthGang, Smino, Saba, & J. Cole