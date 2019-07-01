A few months ago, all of Dreamville's talented musicians gathered in Atlanta to prep a new installment in their compilation mixtape series. With two Revenge of the Dreamers projects already out, it was time for Cole and his crew to put us on to some new tunes. From what we've heard of the project with "Down Bad" and "Got Me," we're pretty sure this tape could be one of the better works of the entire year. Thankfully, we won't have to wait too long for it to drop because Dreamville's head honcho just revealed its release date.

If you've been patiently waiting for the arrival of ROTD3, you're in luck because everything will soon pay off. J. Cole announced today that at the end of this week, the full project will officially arrive on all the usual streaming services. Breaking the news on his social media channels, Cole finally said that Revenge of the Dreamers 3 would be out this Friday. Alongside the announcement, Cole also shared a link to pre-order the body of work and buy some merchandise. The official album art appears to be quite simple, with a yellow background and not much else going on.

Let us know if you're excited for this one. Do you think it could end up being the Album of the Year?