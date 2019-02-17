Middle Child
Kodak Black Speaks On J. Cole Mentioning Him On "Middle Child" - Cole is one of the most respected voices in the industry and Kodak was one of several controversial artists mentioned on the hit track.
J. Cole's "Middle Child" Goes 5x Platinum - J. Cole continues to impress as "Middle Child" officially goes five times platinum with no features.
Young Versions Of XXXTentacion & PnB Rock Star In "Middle Child" - PnB Rock and XXXTentacion have released the video for "Middle Child."
Dreamville's "Revenge Of The Dreamers III:" The Production Credits Uncovered - The illustrious guest list for ROTD 3 has been uncovered in full.
Mez Thinks If Artists Want To Make It To The Top, They Have To Be Vulnerable - He notes that artists like J.Cole, Kendrick Lamar, & Drake are set apart because they connect with fans.
J. Cole's "Middle Child" Joins "Old Town Road" As 2019's Only Multi-Platinum Singles - J. Cole's single has gone triple platinum (without a feature.)
PnB Rock Campaigns For XXXTentacion Collab "Middle Child" To Hit #1 - What does it take to be number one?
J. Cole's "Middle Child" Is The First Song Of 2019 To Go Multi-Platinum - J. Cole's first drop of 2019 is currently 2x platinum.
Drake Reunites With J. Cole During U.K. Show, Teases New Music Together - Drake ends his run at London's O2 with a guest appearance from J. Cole.
J. Cole & T-Minus Have Been Locked In Studio "For Months" - J. Cole and T-Minus have more where "Middle Child" came from.
J. Cole Is Hilariously Heated After No One Records His Impressive Basketball Shot - "NOBODY HAD THEy PHOnES OUT" Cole texted.
J. Cole Talks "Middle Child" Follow-Up, Reputation, & "Disneyland" Dreamers 3 - J. Cole reflects on artistic self-assessment in an extensive profile.
Reason Shoots His Shot At Summer Walker Over J. Cole's "Middle Child" - Reason promises new music coming soon with his "Middle Child" freestyle.
J. Cole's "Middle Child" Goes Platinum - J. Cole earns another plaque for his collection.
Mez Reflects On Directing J. Cole's "Middle Child" Video - Mez opens up about the creative process of bringing J. Cole's "Middle Child" to life.
J. Cole Aims To Release "Revenge Of The Dreamers 3" In April - J. Cole and Dreamville's long-awaited "ROTD3" will hopefully land an April release date.
J. Cole's "Middle Child" Video Has Arrived - J. Cole stays true on his promise and drops the "Middle Child" video.
J. Cole's "Middle Child" Surpasses 100 Million Spotify Streams - J. Cole proves he can still navigate the charts with finesse.
J. Cole Performs "Middle Child," "A Lot" & More During 2019 NBA All-Star Game - J. Cole takes the stage at the NBA All-Star game.