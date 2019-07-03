"Just in time for summer, REVENGE is a dish best served Cole." Whenever artists release records, they like to think of it as their season. Undeniably, this week, and possibly summer, belongs to J. Cole's Dreamville. Fans have been waiting on Revenge of The Dreamers III for the best of 2019, and it's hard to believe that in just a couple of days, the compilation will finally hit the streets.

Dreamville has dropped four records over the past few weeks in anticipation of ROTD3: "Down Bad" featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang, & Young Nudy; "Got Me" with Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ign, Dreezy, & Omen; "Costa Rica" featuring Bas, J.I.D, Guapdad 4000, Reese LAFLARE, Jace, Mez, Smokepurpp, Buddy, and Ski Mask The Slump God; and "LamboTruck" with Cozz, REASON, and Childish Major.

Continuing on with the Dreamville rollout this week, the label has released REVENGE: A Dreamville Film—a 30-minute documentary that's described as cataloging "the sounds and experiences of what went into the making of the upcoming compilation album. The film spotlights what really went down, the creative process (at times competitive) and who all made it into the secretive recording process at the legendary Tree Sound Studios in Atlanta, GA." In other words, Dreamville is giving just one more reason to get hyped about this record. Check out the visual below.