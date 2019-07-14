The geek in me is quite pleased to learn that in 2019, a compilation album comprised of "posse cuts" can rise to no. 1 in sales as Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers III so aptly demonstrated this past week. As predicted by several unfounded sources, Dreamville's ROTD III outpaced the competition by a sizeable margin, as reflected by a sales figure of 115,000 equivalent units.

Placing second to J. Cole's crowdsourced effort was Billie Eilish up a spot from her position last week. In third place, Chris Brown'sIndigo drops two spots from its preeminent position last week. Also dropping a couple of spots down the Top 200 was Lil Nas X, with 49,000 units, impressive given the near month his 7 EP has spent on the shelf.

In the fifth spot, Machine Gun Kelly earned himself his 4th ever Top 10 finish off the strength of Hotel Diablo. Bloom, General Admission, and Lace Up rose as high as 8th, 4th and 4th respectively on the Top 200.

Lizzo, Khalid, Post Malone, and the Jonas Brothers rounded out the top for the week ending July 11, as per Nielsen Music. Worth noting: Post Malone's beerbonds & bentleys wasn't in the Top 10 this time last week, but as Billboard's Keith Caulfield pointed out, his new single with Young Thug likely contributed to his re-emergence on the Top 200.

[Via]