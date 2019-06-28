Chris Brown's "Indigo" Is Already The Album Of The Summer

The hype around Chris Brown's Indigo began way back in January of this year when the singer dropped the first single from the record titled "Undecided." Fans were waiting for news of his ninth studio album, and even before they received any details of features or even the title of the record, they were convinced that it would be a smash hit.

The 30-year-old Virginia native certainly hasn't disappointed as he's reunited with longtime collaborators on his latest effort to deliver a chart-worthy, dance-heavy, R&B-jamming record that will have you both in your feelings and on the dancefloor. Indigo boasts a slew of collaborations as Brown has called on some heavy-hitters to help his craft what he hopes to be the album of the summer, if not the album of the year. The two-disc project includes features by Nicki Minaj, H.E.R., Lil Jon, Juicy J, Juvenile, Tyga, G-Eazy, Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, Gunna, Drake, Ink, Justin Bieber, Tory Lanez, Trey Songz, and Tank.

A few standouts are obviously the singles he's already released including "Wobble Up" with Nicki Minaj and G-Eazy, "No Guidance" with Drake, and "Need A Stack" with Lil Wayne and Joyner Lucas. However, make sure you give other notables like "Temporary Lover" and "Girl of My Dreams" a spin as well. Let us know what Indigo tracks are your favorites.

Tracklist

Disc 1

1. Indigo

2. Back To Love

3. Come Together ft. H.E.R.

4. Temporary Lover ft. Lil Jon

5. Emerald / Burgundy ft. Juicy J & Juvenile

6. Red

7. All I Want Is ft. Tyga

8. Wobble Up ft. Nicki Minaj & G-Eazy

9. Need A Stack ft. Lil Wayne & Joyner Lucas

10. Heat ft. Gunna

11. No Guidance ft. Drake

12. Girl Of My Dreams

13. Natural Disaster / Aura

14. Don’t Check On Me ft. Ink & Justin Bieber

15. Sorry Enough

Disc 2

16. Juice

17. You Like That

18. Troubled Waters

19. Take A Risk

20. Lurkin ft. Tory Lanez

21. Trust Issues / Act In

22. Cheetah

23. Undecided

24. BP / No Judgement

25. Side Nigga

26. Throw It Back

27. All On Me

28. Sexy ft. Trey Songz

29. Early 2K ft. Tank

Bonus Tracks

30. Dear God

31. Part Of The Plan

32. Play Catch Up