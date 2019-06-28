Chris Brown's "Indigo" Is Already The Album Of The Summer

The hype around Chris Brown's Indigo began way back in January of this year when the singer dropped the first single from the record titled "Undecided." Fans were waiting for news of his ninth studio album, and even before they received any details of features or even the title of the record, they were convinced that it would be a smash hit.
The 30-year-old Virginia native certainly hasn't disappointed as he's reunited with longtime collaborators on his latest effort to deliver a chart-worthy, dance-heavy, R&B-jamming record that will have you both in your feelings and on the dancefloor. Indigo boasts a slew of collaborations as Brown has called on some heavy-hitters to help his craft what he hopes to be the album of the summer, if not the album of the year. The two-disc project includes features by Nicki Minaj, H.E.R., Lil Jon, Juicy J, Juvenile, Tyga, G-Eazy, Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, Gunna, Drake, Ink, Justin Bieber, Tory Lanez, Trey Songz, and Tank.
A few standouts are obviously the singles he's already released including "Wobble Up" with Nicki Minaj and G-Eazy, "No Guidance" with Drake, and "Need A Stack" with Lil Wayne and Joyner Lucas. However, make sure you give other notables like "Temporary Lover" and "Girl of My Dreams" a spin as well. Let us know what Indigo tracks are your favorites.
Tracklist
Disc 1
1. Indigo
2. Back To Love
3. Come Together ft. H.E.R.
4. Temporary Lover ft. Lil Jon
5. Emerald / Burgundy ft. Juicy J & Juvenile
6. Red
7. All I Want Is ft. Tyga
8. Wobble Up ft. Nicki Minaj & G-Eazy
9. Need A Stack ft. Lil Wayne & Joyner Lucas
10. Heat ft. Gunna
11. No Guidance ft. Drake
12. Girl Of My Dreams
13. Natural Disaster / Aura
14. Don’t Check On Me ft. Ink & Justin Bieber
15. Sorry Enough
Disc 2
16. Juice
17. You Like That
18. Troubled Waters
19. Take A Risk
20. Lurkin ft. Tory Lanez
21. Trust Issues / Act In
22. Cheetah
23. Undecided
24. BP / No Judgement
25. Side Nigga
26. Throw It Back
27. All On Me
28. Sexy ft. Trey Songz
29. Early 2K ft. Tank
Bonus Tracks
30. Dear God
31. Part Of The Plan
32. Play Catch Up