Lil Nas X Delivers An Eclectic, Multi-Genre Album With "7"

Proving that he's more than his "Old Town Road" single, Lil Nas X released his debut EP 7 early Friday morning. There have been many conversations regarding whether or not he would be able to sustain a career following becoming an international phenomenon. On 7, Lil Nas X shows varying musical sides to himself, letting his audience know that he's not going to move forward conventionally as an artist.

His track "F9mily (You & Me)" is a pop-emo single that is reminiscent of early 2000s Fall Out Boy. "Panini," much like it's recently released music video, is futuristic, while "Rodeo" with Cardi B sees Lil Nas X return to his "Old Town Road" roots as the New York rapper brings aggressive energy to the track. "Bring You Down" brings that 2000s rock vibe again, this time leaning on a sound similar to that of Interpol circa 2002.

His name may include "Nas," but anyone expecting to hear a hip hop album with 7 will be disappointed. However, Lil Nas X delivers a record that stays honest to himself as an artist and is a great debut for someone who many thought would be shut out before releasing his first record. In an interview with Apple Beats 1 Lil Nas X said, "This EP is going to get everybody ready for this album that's coming later- it can be 20 songs a day, and then it'll be like, 'Oh, 35?' And then I'll be like, "'h, wait, oh, I like these ones. I like this one now. Oh, this is like 27 songs.' And it's like, nah. But a lot of songs I go in with the intent of finishing, so if I feel like I might want to finish making a song while I'm listening to the beat I'm just like, 'Cut the whole thing,' pretty much."

Tracklist

1. Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

2. Panini

3. F9mily (You & Me)

4. Kick It

5. Rodeo ft. Cardi B

6. Bring You Down

7. C7osure (You Like)

8. Old Town Road