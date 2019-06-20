Post Malone, Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Drake are all on the list of nominees.
Not only is Lil Nas X celebrating "Old Town Road" dominating the Billboard 100 chart for the 11th week in a row, earlier today it was announced that he's received five Teen Choice Award nominations. The Georgia artist leads the pack of nods while Post Malone follows with four; and Khalid, Halsey, and Taylor Swift are all tied with three.
Cardi B, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Normani, Post Malone, and Travis Scott will battle it out for the Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist. Ariana Grande, Cardi B, and Halsey are up for Choice Female Artist, but the Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song seems like it could be anybody's game. That catergory incldues Meek Mill's "Going Bad" featuring Drake, Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road (Remix)" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Mustard and Migos's “Pure Water," Post Malone and Swae Lee's “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)," Khalid's “Talk," and Post Malone's “Wow.”
The Teen Choice Awards winners are selected by a public voting system which is now open through June 25. It's been announced that the award ceremony will air live on August 11, but there's no word on who will be hosting the big event. Last year, Nick Cannon and Lele Pons co-hosted the show. Check out the nominees below.
MUSIC
Choice Male Artist
Ed Sheeran
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
Choice Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Halsey
Lauren Jauregui
Taylor Swift
Choice Music Group
5 Seconds of Summer
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
PRETTYMUCH
The Chainsmokers
Why Don’t We
Choice Country Artist
Brett Young
Dan + Shay
Kacey Musgraves
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Thomas Rhett
Choice Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Becky G.
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Nicki Minaj
Normani
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Choice Rock Artist
AJR
Cage the Elephant
Imagine Dragons
lovelytheband
Panic! At The Disco
twenty one pilots
Choice Song: Female Artist
Ariana Grande, “7 rings”
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Lauren Jauregui, “Expectations”
Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), “ME!”
Katy Perry, “Never Really Over”
Halsey, “Nightmare”
Choice Song: Male Artist
Khalid, “Better”
Shawn Mendes, “If I Can’t Have You”
Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”
Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”
Louis Tomlinson, “Two of Us”
Post Malone, “Wow”
Choice Song: Group
Imagine Dragons, “Bad Liar”
Blackpink, “DDU-DU DDU-DU”
5 Seconds of Summer, “Easier”
Panic! At The Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Why Don’t We, “8 Letters”
Choice Pop Song
Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With A Stranger”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), “ME!”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Ava Max, “Sweet but Psycho”
Ariana Grande, “thank u, next”
Choice Country Song
Maren Morris, “Girl”
Kane Brown, “Good as You”
Thomas Rhett, “Look What God Gave Her”
Kelsea Ballerini, “Miss Me More”
Kacey Musgraves, “Rainbow”
Dan + Shay, “Speechless”
Choice Electronic/Dance Song
Zedd & Katy Perry, “365”
The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”
Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet, “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)”
Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello), “Find U Again”
Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”
The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer, “Who Do You Love”
Choice Latin Song
Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko, Anuel AA) [Remix], “Baila Baila Baila”
ROSALÍA, J Balvin & El Guincho, “Con Altura”
Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry, “Con Calma (feat. Snow)”
Bad Bunny (feat. Drake), “MIA”
CNCO, “Pretend”
Nicky Jam & Ozuna, “Te Robaré”
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song
Meek Mill (feat. Drake), “Going Bad”
Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road [Remix]”
Mustard & Migos, “Pure Water”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Khalid, “Talk”
Post Malone, “Wow”
Choice Rock Song
AJR, “100 Bad Days”
Panic! At The Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Bastille, “Joy”
Imagine Dragons, “Natural”
Cage The Elephan, “Ready To Let Go”
lovelytheband, “These Are My Friends”
Choice Breakout Artist
Billie Eilish
HRVY
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
Choice International Artist
Blackpink
BTS
CNCO
EXO
Little Mix
NCT 127
Choice Collaboration
BTS (feat. Halsey), “Boy With Luv”
Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With A Stranger”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road [Remix]”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan), “What A Time”
MOVIES
Choice Action Movie
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Endgame
Bumblebee
Captain Marvel
Men in Black: International
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Choice Action Movie Actor
Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame, Men in Black: International
John Cena, Bumblebee
Paul Rudd, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel
Choice Action Movie Actress
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame
Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp
Hailee Steinfeld, Bumblebee
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame
Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International
Zoe Saldana, Avengers: Endgame
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie
Aladdin
Aquaman
Dark Phoenix
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Mary Poppins Returns
Shazam!
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor
James McAvoy, Dark Phoenix
Jason Momoa, Aquaman
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Mena Massoud, Aladdin
Will Smith, Aladdin
Zachary Levi, Shazam!
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress
Amber Heard, Aquaman
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Katherine Waterston, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Keira Knightley, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Naomi Scott, Aladdin
Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
Choice Drama Movie
After
Bohemian Rhapsody
Breakthrough
Five Feet Apart
The Hate U Give
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Choice Drama Movie Actor
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart
Hero Fiennes Tiffin, After
Noah Centineo, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Choice Drama Movie Actress
Amandla Stenberg, The Hate U Give
Chrissy Metz, Breakthrough
Haley Lu Richardson, Five Feet Apart
Josephine Langford, After
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Lana Condor, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Choice Comedy Movie
Crazy Rich Asians
Instant Family
Isn’t It Romantic
Little
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
The Perfect Date
Choice Comedy Movie Actor
Henry Golding, Crazy Rich Asians
Kevin Hart, Night School
Liam Hemsworth, Isn’t It Romantic
Mark Wahlberg, Instant Family
Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date
Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Choice Comedy Movie Actress
Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Laura Marano, The Perfect Date
Marsai Martin, Little
Rebel Wilson, Isn’t It Romantic
Tiffany Haddish, Night School
Choice Movie Villain
Johnny Depp, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Josh Brolin, Avengers: Endgame
Jude Law, Captain Marvel
Mark Strong, Shazam!
Marwan Kenzari, Aladdin
Patrick Wilson, Aquaman
TELEVISION
Choice Drama TV Show
Good Trouble
Marvel’s Runaways
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Riverdale
Star
The Resident
Choice Drama TV Actor
Adam Huber, Dynasty
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Justin Hartley, This Is Us
K.J. Apa, Riverdale
Oliver Stark, 9-1-1
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actress
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Cierra Ramirez, Good Trouble
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Maia Mitchell, Good Trouble
Ryan Destiny, Star
Sofia Carson, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
Charmed
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Legacies
Shadowhunters
Supernatural
The 100
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Aubrey Joseph, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
Bob Morley, The 100
Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters
Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters
Jared Padalecki, Supernatural
Ross Lynch, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Danielle Rose Russell, Legacies
Ellen Page, The Umbrella Academy
Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters
Kiernan Shipka, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Melonie Diaz, Charmed
Olivia Holt, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
Choice Action TV Show
Arrow
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Gotham
MacGyver
Supergirl
The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor
Ben McKenzie, Gotham
Brandon Routh, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Brenton Thwaites, Titans
Grant Gustin, The Flash
Lucas Till, MacGyver
Stephen Amell, Arrow
Choice Action TV Actress
Candice Patton, The Flash
Danielle Panabaker, The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow
Gabrielle Union, L.A.’s Finest
Jessica Alba, L.A.’s Finest
Melissa Benoist, Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show
Black-ish
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
One Day at a Time
The Big Bang Theory
Choice Comedy TV Actor
Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Daniel Radcliffe, Miracle Workers
Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Marcel Ruiz, One Day at a Time
Choice Comedy TV Actress
Candace Cameron Bure, Fuller House
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory
Nina Dobrev, Fam
Sarah Hyland, Modern Family
Yara Shahidi, black-ish
Choice TV Villain
Adam Scott, The Good Place
Cameron Monaghan, Gotham
Jon Cryer, Supergirl
Luke Baines, Shadowhunters
Sarah Carter, The Flash
Sea Shimooka, Arrow
Choice Reality TV Show
America’s Got Talent
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Lip Sync Battle
Queer Eye
The Masked Singer
The Voice
Choice Throwback TV Show
All That
Beverly Hills, 90210
Friends
Moesha
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
The Office
Choice Ship
Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Lana Condor & Noah Centineo, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Laura Marano & Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date
Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale
Choice Comedian
Ellen DeGeneres
Ethan & Grayson Dolan
James Corden
Kevin Hart
Lilly Singh
Tiffany Haddish
Choice Male Athlete
AJ Styles
James Harden
Lionel Messi
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry
Tiger Woods
Choice Female Athlete
Katelyn Ohashi
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sky Brown
The Bella Twins
Tobin Heath