teen choice awards
- EntertainmentLil Nas X Leads Teen Choice Awards Nominations, See The Entire List HerePost Malone, Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Drake are all on the list of nominees.By Erika Marie
- SocietyA High School Principal Is Accused Of Plagiarizing Ashton Kutcher's Speech From 2013They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. By hnhh
- MusicLil Xan Slid Into Noah Cyrus DM's Before They Started DatingNoah Cyrus explains how she and Xan first met.By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B Takes Home "Choice Hip-Hop Artist" At Teen Choice AwardsThugger and Cardi B hold it down for hip-hop at the Teen Choice Awards.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake, Cardi B, Childish Gambino & More Nominated For Teen Choice AwardsTwitter users have until June 19th to tweet their vote! By Chantilly Post
- TVDJ Khaled, Chance The Rapper & More Bring Home Teen Choice AwardsDJ Khaled and Chance the Rapper Win Big.By Matt F