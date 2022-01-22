The past few days, DJ Khaled and Kanye West have been locked in together working on new music. Ye's resurgent Donda 2 era to star 2022 has seen him work with an array of hip-hop icons like Pusha T, Moneybagg Yo, Big Sean, A$AP Rocky, and Hit-Boy along with many others, as well as a single release last week with The Game titled "Eazy."

Khaled has been documenting this reunion with Kanye on his Instagram for the past two days, as they have not come together for a song in nearly 10 years. Whether it be posts of them together in the studio, relaxing on a boat ride or having a friendly dinner, Ye and Khaled have been inseparable lately, and want us to know they are making great music. So much so, that Khaled said he busted his Nike Yeezy sneaker while dancing to one of their unreleased collaborative tracks: "The verse was so legendary, and the record was so legendary, this is what happens. Just to let you know the type of work that got put in today."

In a more recent post from this morning on DJ Khaled's account, he included a video without volume of himself with Kanye as they vibe along to music. In the caption, Khaled mentioned that he had not slept at all in his two days with West: "Day 2 after I made some special tweaks then @therealmikedean and YE made some very special tweaks , I haven’t slept working wit YE is always been different level ! WATCH ME WORK ! THEY DONT WANT US TO WIN SO WE WIN MORE !!!!!!!!!"

The caption also mentions that Mike Dean has helped with the song's creation, indicating that this could be a major release for the duo, as Kanye traditionally utilizes Dean's mixing and engineering skills before dropping music.

