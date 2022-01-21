Just three full weeks into 2022, it’s clear that Ye is already on a creative and collaborative tear. The 44-year-old artist formerly known as Kanye West is reportedly hard at work on the follow-up to his chart-topping and Grammy-nominated tenth studio album Donda, and just last week, he reunited with his frequent collaborators The Game and Hit-Boy to deliver “Eazy,” which has so far been one of the most exciting songs released this year. Now, Ye has turned his sights to another one of his longtime comrades: DJ Khaled.

Having released their first record together back in 2006, Ye and Khaled’s relationship stretches all the way back to the early G.O.O.D. Music era and DJ Khaled’s debut studio album, Listennn... the Album. It’s mind-boggling to wonder why they haven’t officially reunited on wax for nearly a full decade, but nevertheless, the two artists have remained close over the years. Last spring, prior to the release of DJ Khaled’s latest album Khaled Khaled, Ye made a surprise visit to the hitmaker’s home studio to give Khaled’s twelfth studio album an extra set of ears, but with his latest reunion, the “Hurricane” artist seems to be taking on a much more active role.

New behind-the-scenes footage shared to DJ Khaled’s Instagram feed shows him and Ye vibing out in Khaled’s studio, and although all sound has been removed from the clips, one could feel the contagious excitement exuding from them. Hopefully, the byproduct of Ye’s latest high profile link-up will arrive just as quickly as The Game’s “Eazy” did, but in anticipation of what could be the first Kanye West and DJ Khaled record since 2012, we take a look back at every single song that they have ever collaborated on, from the legendary radio anthems to the more obscure deep cuts.

Here is the sequential rundown of Kanye West and DJ Khaled’s collaborative history.

DJ Khaled & Consequence ft. Kanye West and John Legend - “Grammy Family”

Release Date: June 6, 2006



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

While some of their most recognizable songs together have been lively radio smashes, DJ Khaled and Kanye West’s first official collaboration was on Consequence’s smooth 2006 track “Grammy Family.” The soulful and inspiring Kanye West and John Legend-assisted track would eventually become the lead single for Consequence’s debut studio album Don't Quit Your Day Job!, but over a year before it found its home on one of G.O.O.D. Music’s first full-length releases, “Grammy Family” was actually housed on DJ Khaled’s aforementioned debut, Listennn... the Album. Devoid of Khaled’s characteristically enthusiastic spoken contributions, “Grammy Family” doesn’t quite feel like a DJ Khaled and Ye collab, but it definitely marks the beginning of their impressive collaborative streak over the next six years.

DJ Khaled ft. Kanye West & T-Pain - “Go Hard”

Release Date: September 16, 2008



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In a complete 180 from “Grammy Family,” DJ Khaled and Kanye West’s next collaboration came in the form of the inspirational autotuned anthem “Go Hard.” The second single from Khaled’s third studio album We Global came laced with an unforgettable hook from T-Pain, and the two voracious verses from Ye brought the entire record together with iconic bars like “I guess it's gon' be what it's gon' be/But here's one thing y'all got to hear/I'ma tell you like George Bush told me/Fuck y'all niggas, I'm out of here.” “Go Hard” was essentially an audio encapsulation of hunger and confidence, and nearly a decade and a half later, it remains one of the most popular DJ Khaled and Kanye West collaborations ever released.

Kanye West & DJ Khaled - Cold

Release Date: April 17, 2012



Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

There’s a lot that can be said about Kanye West and DJ Khaled’s 2012 collab “Cold,” from the rumors that Theraflu forced Ye to change the name of the song from its original title “Theraflu” to its abstract NSFW artwork. Controversy aside, however, “Cold” was one of the hardest songs released during the leadup to G.O.O.D. music’s first and only compilation album, Cruel Summer. The raucous track was produced by Hit-Boy — a.k.a HNHH’s 2021 Producer of the Year — and it opens up with brief, yet spirited yelling from DJ Khaled before Ye goes into rap overdrive. Setting his love for autotune and experimental melodies, Kanye West absolutely bodied “Cold,” delivering an infectious hook and two hard-hitting verses that were overflowing with quotable lines. Beyond being notable for Ye’s dynamic performance, “Cold” also marked an increased collaborative streak with the We the Best Forever artist, as it would go on to become the first of three DJ Khaled and Kanye West collabs that fans would be treated to in 2012.

Fat Joe ft. Kanye West, Miguel, Jadakiss, Mos Def, DJ Khaled, Roscoe Dash & Busta Rhymes - “Pride N Joy”

Release Date: May 23, 2012



Ilya S. Savenok/FilmMagic/Getty Images

You may not remember Fat Joe’s insanely stacked single “Pride N Joy” from 2012, but even if you do, you would probably be shocked to know that it marked DJ Khaled and Kanye West’s fourth time linking up on wax. In addition to them, “Pride N Joy” also featured Mos Def, Jadakiss, Roscoe Dash, Miguel, and Busta Rhymes. However, due to the song’s mixing, you would only know if someone told you or you watched its official music video. Regardless, the often overlooked loose single is worth revisiting, as it boasts both an entertaining back-and-forth verse between Ye and Fat Joe as well as an extremely star-studded music video. Like “Grammy Family,” you may or may not feel like “Pride N Joy” qualifies as a proper collaboration between Ye and DJ Khaled, but it is one of only five songs that have both of them credited as featured artists.

DJ Khaled ft. Kanye West & Rick Ross - “I Wish You Would”

Release Date: June 27, 2012



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

After setting the internet ablaze with “Cold,” DJ Khaled and Ye bounced back with another thumping Hit-Boy-produced track just a couple of months later. Released as the second single from Khaled’s sixth studio album Kiss The Ring, “I Wish You Would” is arguably the spiritual successor to “Go Hard.” Bolstered by yet an anthemic hook from Ye, “I Wish You Would” mixed melody and bravado in a way that only the Donda artist can, and one can never forget DJ Khaled’s iconic “Ayo Yeezy, pop your shit!” interjection during the intro to Ye’s first verse. Rick Ross’ energy during his verse somehow manages to make the song even more exhilarating, proving once again that Rozay and Yeezy are a dangerous combination as well. Unfortunately, “I Wish You Would” would end up being the last time that DJ Khaled and Kanye West would appear on the same track, but hopefully, their recent linkup means that is about to change very soon.

Which DJ Khaled and Ye collab is your favorite? And are you looking forward to hearing more music from the Grammy award-winning collaborators? If so, what other featured artists do you think should make an appearance on Ye and Khaled’s upcoming release? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.



