DJ Khaled and Kanye West have a history of collaborative efforts among their years in the industry. Both artists are among hip-hop's biggest producers, so it's natural that they have worked with everyone under the sun. The artists also have a catalog of shared music between the two, which goes back more than a decade. Now they're back in the studio, adding to what is already a pretty wide selection of hits.



Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Early in the day on Friday, January 21st, Khaled and Kanye were seen in the studio. Kanye was shown laying down a verse, and based on the We The Best label executive's reactions, it was fire. The duo was also seen gallivanting through Miami in a droptop, blasting Kanye West's 2007 hit "Can't Tell Me Nothing" from his Graduation album. We got a big smile from Kanye in the video of the two cruising the city.

Somewhere in the midst of all of this activity, DJ Khaled donned the Nike Air Yeezy 1 (in the colorway Net Tan). The sneaker is a sole collector's holy grail, released in 2009 during Kanye West's ascent into mega stardom. The shoe never re-released or retroed, meaning the pair that DJ Khaled owned was more than a decade old. Khaled revealed a video of the shoe in pretty bad shape, stating that the legendary Kanye verse did heavy damage. "The verse was so legendary, and the record was so legendary, this is what happens. Just to let you know the type of work that got put in today."





There's obviously a lot of hype behind all of the recent Kanye West studio sessions. Are you looking forward to hearing new Yeezy? Tell us in the comment section what you think.