Even after releasing his first album in two years with August 2021's Donda, Kanye West has kept his foot on the gas. He has been seen in the studio several times as of late, so it's clear that his creative juices have not stopped flowing in the last several months.

On Jan. 3, G.O.O.D. Music COO Steven Victor told Complex that Ye was actively working on his recent album's sequel, Donda 2. Those claims seem to be coming to fruition now, after Moneybagg Yo shared a text message he received from Kanye West today about the upcoming project: "I got to lock in with you on Donda 2. Money in front of us. Bullsh*t behind us."

Via Instagram/@moneybaggyo

Moneybagg Yo was recently seen in the studio with Kanye, The Game, Wack100 who is The Game's manager, Blueface, Big Sean, and even former Tampa Bay Buccaneers polarizing superstar wide receiver, Antonio Brown, as they could potentially have music together as well.





A leaked Clubhouse conversation from today also showed Wack100 telling fans to prepare for Kanye to release something on Friday, but did not specify beyond that: "You gon' see this Friday, my n***a. This Friday you gon' see. That n***a back. That n***a ain't give no f***s...He feeds into the energy around him, but Ye is so f***ing intelligent. The minute you think he's crazy, is the minute you miss it."

Snippets have begun to surface of potential new Kanye music from these studio sessions, and additionally earlier sessions he had with Scarface in late December.

It appears that Yeezy season never ended with Donda and that Kanye West could be back for more in the very near future. Let us know if you're excited for a second round of Donda in the comments.