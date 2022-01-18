Kanye West and Big Sean appear to be back on decent terms following Ye's now-infamous rant against the Detroit-born artist on "Drink Champs" where he said that the worst thing he's ever done was sign Sean to his G.O.O.D. Music label. Sean responded to Ye's remarks during his own appearance on the podcast, claiming that Kanye owes him a lot of money from their deal together.

On Monday night (January 17), the two rappers seemingly put their differences aside to work on new music, being spotted together in Los Angeles. In paparazzi photos that have surfaced from Kanye's night out with friends, Big Sean was seen in a New York Yankees jersey alongside French Montana, who was also with the group. Considering the way Ye has been hunkering down on his upcoming studio album, Donda 2, many of the artist's fans believe he was playing new music for Sean and French. It's also possible that the two could be featured on the album in some capacity.



Gotham/Getty Images



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

With everything that has been said between Sean and Ye, it was definitely a surprising sight to see them back together.

In recent days, Ye has also been spotted with Pusha-T, Hit-Boy, Antonio Brown, and his girlfriend Julia Fox, of course.

What do you think will come of Ye's meet-up with Big Sean and French Montana? Check out pictures here.