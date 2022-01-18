It's been years since Kanye West connected with either The Game or Hit-Boy. However, they all reunited on wax over the weekend for the release of "Eazy." Previously teased in a short snippet that emerged on social media, The Game and Kanye West tackle soulful production by Hit-Boy which includes a nod to Eazy-E's single, "Eazy Duz It."The song instantly became a topic of conversation, specifically Kanye's verse where he describes his relationship with Kim Kardashian and his desire to "beat Pete Davidson's ass."



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Ebie Wright, the daughter of the late Eazy-E, recently spoke to TMZ about the single, offering praise to Kanye, The Game, and Hit-Boy for keeping her father's spirit alive. Calling it an "incredible record," she said that the line about Davidson evokes her father's energy. "My father literally represents revolutionizing everything. He also represents gangster rap," she said. "What Kanye did and what he said on it -- it don't get more gangster than that."

"I'm with it," she continued. "Kanye, especially, you know, he knows how to go viral. He's also very expressive. I feel like he can't do no wrong."

Ebie added that she believes her father would've loved to have been a part of the song, too.

Unfortunately, it seems like the song has caused additional stress for Pete Davidson who reportedly increased his security detail in the wake of the song's release. According to reports, Pete Davidson isn't concerned about Kanye but rather, his dedicated fanbase who the SNL comedian feels might act on Ye's lyrics.

Check out Ebie Wright's interview below.

