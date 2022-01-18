Did a lyric cause Pete Davidson to beef up his security detail? According to new reports, it just may be so. With each day that passes, the Julia Fox-Kanye West-Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson saga shifts gears and moves in another strange direction. Kim and her Saturday Night Live beau have been hot and heavy since her appearance on the show back in October, but it is unclear when they first began dating.

West, however, met his new leading lady during his New Year's Eve celebrations, and they haven't skipped a beat in sharing regular updates about the progress of their relationship. However, when Ye's "Eazy" collaboration with The Game was released, the Rap icon used the moment to sling a few disses.

On the track, West famously raps about beating up Pete Davidson, and according to Radar Online, the comedian has acquired extra security just in case that threat goes further than bars. It was reported that Davidson isn't particularly concerned with any acts of violence from Kanye, however, we know that fans can be quite confrontational, and NLE Choppa can attest to that.

Radar Online also noted that Davidson was used to having security with him while he was dating and briefly engaged to Ariana Grande, but with Kim, it's a level of fame and attention that has superseded what he's used to. "Pete isn't taking any chances," the outlet stated.

