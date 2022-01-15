If you thought you'd had enough of seeing Kanye West and his antics on your timeline, think again. The internet lit up on Friday (January 14) at the news that Ye and The Game would be delivering a new collaboration, and the pair of rappers did not disappoint. At the stroke of midnight, Game and Ye dropped off "Eazy," a track previously titled "My Life was Never Eazy," and lyrically, it seems as if West used the song to get a few things off of his chest.

He never mentioned his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, by name, but he does target her boyfriend Pete Davidson. We previously reported about the line after a snippet of "Eazy" went viral.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

Ye also spit bars about his divorce, caring for his kids, nannies, buying a home near Kim, cameras being used as babysitters, and much more.

N*gga, we havin' the best divorce ever

If we go to court, we'll go to court together

Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we'll go to court together

I watched four kids for like five hours today

I wear these Yeezy boots everywhere, even in the shower today

I got love for the nannies, but real family is better

The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop takin' the credit

Non-custodial dad, I bought the house next door

What you think the point of really bein' rich for?

When you give 'em everything they only want more

Boujee and unruly, y'all need to do some chores

Rich n*gga kids, this ain't yo mama's house

Climb on your brother's shoulders, get that top ramen out

God saved me from that crash

Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass (Who?)

During his recent interview with Drink Champs, Ye suggested that he hadn't seen any paperwork of his divorce, but by the sound of these lyrics, he's well aware. He also touched on being called "Mr. Narcissist" as well no longer seeking counseling or therapy. Even within its first hours of release, "Eazy" has elicited a strong response from Hip Hop fans. Stream the track below and read through a few reactions from the public.