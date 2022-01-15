Before Hit-Boy's elite run the past two years, where he executively produced albums for Big Sean and Nas, he and Kanye West had a special thing going in the early 2010s. Signed to G.O.O.D. Music for a short two-year span, Hit-Boy helped produce two of Ye's biggest collaborative songs of his career, "N****s In Paris" and "Clique."

However, this era led to a fallout between the two, as Kanye was displeased that Hit-Boy was helping make music for Beyoncé without letting him know. So, for years, the two were estranged. In 2020, after Hit-Boy endorsed on of Kanye's stances on the music industry, Ye clarified his grudge against Hit-Boy: "I DIDN’T HAVE A PROBLEM WITH HIM PRODUCING FOR BEYONCÉ ... I HAD A PROBLEM WITH THE FACT HE WAS SIGNED TO ME AND I DIDN’T KNOW."

Now, with Kanye's latest release, it appears all of this drama is now behind them. As West dropped "Eazy" with The Game last night (Jan. 15), exclusively on Spotify as we reported, he employed Hit-Boy for the song's production.

While Ye's verse includes several disses to his newfound adversaries like the Kardashians and Pete Davidson, he and Hit-Boy's reuniting is a wholesome occurrence as Ye works towards his upcoming Donda 2 record.

In an Instagram story from last night, Hit-Boy thanked The Game for helping to connect him with Ye again: "Me and Ye back working thanks to my brudda @losangelesconfidential."

Check out Hit-Boy's post below.