Kanye West might have stood up for Beyoncé when Taylor Swift won an award over her at the 2009 MTV VMAs, but that doesn't mean his relationship with Queen Bey is all peachy. As you may recall, last year, producer Hit-Boy aired out his drama with Ye, which also involves Bey, claiming that the rapper stopped working with him after complaining about his work with Beyoncé. The two have since put aside their differences (for the most part) and during the latest episode of Off The Record with DJ Akademiks, the producer spoke about what exactly happened to drive a wrench between his relationship with Ye.





"Honestly, to this day, it's a little confusing for me too," started off Hit-Boy. "When I was signed to [Kanye], we had done a management contract because I was already in a publishing situation so I couldn't sign to him publishing-wise, which is what he originally wanted. So I end up doing a management deal where he was getting 20% of what I was doing regardless. So I was working on A$AP Rocky's album, I had a couple of joints on his debut album, I did shit with Rihanna's Talk That Talk album, Justin Bieber and Drake's song... all of this was during G.O.O.D. Music. He never ever said anything and he didn't have a reason to because he was getting paid off of it even though he didn't have anything to do with any of it."

Hit-Boy clarified his final comment by saying that Ye definitely helped to connect him with certain artists, but he was still reaching artists like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky without his help. When Ye found out that Hit-Boy was working with Beyoncé, he allegedly blew his top.

"Just for him to see that I was working with Bey, I don't know, bro. Whatever the case was, he just hopped into a mode, like, 'Oh, you working with her? I'm not fucking with you, type shit."

The producer says Ye blew up on him in person about his work with Beyoncé, but it's obvious that he's still confused about what the issue was.

Listen to him speak about it all at the 17:30 mark of the podcast below.