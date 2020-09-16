It's been an eventful few days in the world of Kanye West as he's taken on the major label machines. Threats to never release music again, pissing on his Grammy, and posting his entire contract on his timeline barely scratches the surface of what's been happening on his end. The rapper's issues with the recording industry are far from new but his billionaire status is.

Hit-Boy took to Instagram after Kanye West called out the music industry, labeling them "modern-day slave ships." Hit-Boy started off by explaining why things between him and Kanye have been awry in the first place. "I haven’t been a fan of Kanye on a personal/ human level since he told me face to face he stopped picking my beats because I worked with Beyoncé," Hit-Boy said before revealing this was after he had produced several hits for WTT and Cruel Summer.

Kanye West scared a screenshot of Hit-Boy's post, along with a tweet reading, "From HITBOY LETS GOOOOOO." Ye later explained his side of the story, kind of. "I DIDN'T HAVE A PROBLEM WITH HIM PRODUCING FOR BEYONCE... I HAD A PROBLEM WITH THE FACT HE SIGNED TO ME AND I DIDN'T KNOW BUT I KNEW JAY AND BEYONCE AND HIT-BOY... JUST FOR CLARITY."

Not sure if anyone really left with clarity since many of the replies are trying to decipher the tweet itself. Either way, that's Ye's side of the story and clearly, he's going to stick with it.