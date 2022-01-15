Kanye West & The Game Sample An Eazy-E Classic For "Eazy" Single

It's the song that everyone has been waiting for and The Game and Kanye West have delivered. There has been much chatter these days about Ye and his escapades: whether he is jumping from one city to the next with new girlfriend Julia Fox, evading rumors that he is being investigated for criminal battery, or sitting down with Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee to discuss why he chose to purchase a home across the street from estranged wife Kim Kardashian, West remains a topic of conversation.

Amid all of the social media moments, Ye emerged with The Game and the two teased their collaboration, "Eazy," or "My Life Was Never Eazy." In a snippet, Ye can be heard rapping about beating up Pete Davidson, an obvious jab to the Saturday Night Live comedian who has currently been spotted jet-setting with Kim. We previously reported on the news that "Eazy" would arrive at midnight and it was also shared that it will exclusively be playable on Spotify for 24 hours before being available elsewhere.

“Life should be eazy for everybody, we make the choice to complicate it for ourselves & others,'" Game said in a press release. "Change your perspective & change the world.” Stream "Eazy"—a track that samples Eazy-E's "Eazy Duz It" (and Beastie Boys "Paul Revere")—and let us know which bars stood out for you.

Quotable Lyrics

Too many problems, too many YG's

So many ties to dollar signs, easy to end up on E

I got shot up like Columbine, the Crips descended on me

Sign my name on the dotted line, that was Venice on beats

This is the way