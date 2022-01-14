If you were disappointed to find out that Kanye West didn't drop any new music last night, you'll be happy to hear that a rep for The Game has confirmed to HNHH that Ye and the Compton-born recording artist have a new single, called "Eazy" on the way tonight.

According to the e-mail, the new track will arrive at 9 PM PT/12 AM ET, and "will be a 24-hour Spotify exclusive, which appears to mean that the single will only be available for a limited amount of time, although we may hear it again if it's added to the Donda 2 tracklist, which the father of four has been hard at work on in the studio.





"Life should be eazy for everybody," The Game said of the forthcoming song with West. "We make the choice to complicate it for ourselves and others. Change your perspective and change the world."

On Thursday, January 13th, the Atlanta-born Yeezy founder dropped off the interesting artwork for "Eazy," to his IG page, which sees a bloody monkey carcass holding its arms up. "MY LIFE WAS NEVER EAZY," he captioned the photo, tagging The Game, who also uploaded the same image with a similar caption.

According to the "Violent Crimes" artist's new girlfriend, Julia Fox, West also has some new "f*cking insane" new music with Future on the way. "Even being in the studio with him and Future and listening to the new songs which, by the way, are f*cking insane. That’s really cool. I love that and I love music. Music has saved my life on many occasions," she said on her Forbidden Fruits podcast.

Just a few days ago, a video of Ye and the "How We Do" hitmaker trading bars over an Eazy-E sample surfaced online, only sparking more excitement about whatever they've been cooking up in the studio – read more about that here.