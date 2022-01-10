Hit-Boy's hot streak continues into 2022. For the last 10 years, he's been responsible for some of the biggest hits in hip-hop, from Kanye West & Jay-Z's "N***as in Paris" to Travis Scott & Drake's "Sicko Mode." That's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his discography. Last year, he dropped two projects with Nas, King's Disease II, and Magic.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Game and Kanye West apparently got some heat together on the former's upcoming album with Hit-Boy. The Game shared a photo of himself and Ye at the studio before photographer Kevin Wong shared a Boomerang on IG of the two rappers and Hit-Boy vibing out together. Unfortunately, with no sound, it was hard to determine what they were listening to. Wong added in the caption that all three of them "went crazyy" so, it's safe to say we'll be getting new heat from them soon.

Shortly after, an actual snippet surfaced online which did include some audio. Although short, Kanye's heard rapping over what sounds like a sample of Eazy-E's "Eazy Duz It."

Interestingly enough, both Hit-Boy and The Game have seemingly aired out their frustrations with Kanye in one way or another in the past few years. As you recall, a leaked verse from The Game made some incredibly graphic claims about Kanye's then-wife, Kim Kardashian. Then, Hit-Boy threw some shade at Kanye's DONDA roll-out. Clearly, everything has been resolved since then.

No word on when the project will drop but we're looking forward to it.