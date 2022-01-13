Julia Fox recently appeared on Niki Takesh’s Spotify podcast, Forbidden Fruits, and discussed her highly publicized ongoing relationship with Kanye West as well as what its been like seeing him work in the studio. Fox also teased that Ye has been working on new music with Future.

“For right now, I’m just living in the moment and I don’t have any expectations. There’s no labels, there’s none of that," Fox said. "It’s just people that make each other feel better. It’s really, like, such a Gemini-Aquarius connection. It’s very inspirational.”



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

As for a new collaboration from Kanye and Future, Fox explained that she was fortunate enough to be able to hang out in the studio while they worked together on new music.

“It’s honestly just an honor to be in the presence and to be able to witness history happening,” Fox explained on the podcast. “Even being in the studio with him and Future and listening to the new songs which, by the way, are fucking insane. That’s really cool. I love that and I love music. Music has saved my life on many occasions.”

Both Kanye and Future were spotted together at a party on New Year's Eve.

Check out Fox's full appearance on Forbidden Fruits below.

