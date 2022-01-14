Kanye West has been spotted jet-setting around the world for the last few weeks with his new girlfriend, Julia Fox, introducing her to some of his most famous friends. The two have hung out alongside the likes of Antonio Brown, Madonna, Evan Ross, The Game, MoneyBagg Yo, and more eccentric names.

As we continue catching glimpses of Ye's globe-trotting moves, the rap mogul has seemingly confirmed that his upcoming studio album, Donda 2, is well underway. A continuation of the vibe he created with Donda, Ye was rumored to be releasing new music this week with The Game. The song still hasn't been uploaded to streaming services but we do have an official announcement, as well as the possible cover artwork.



Gotham/Getty Images

Ye posted a perplexing image of a bloody monkey with its arms up and a red background, which is presumably the cover art for the new single, "My Life Was Never Eazy." The Game is tagged in the image, so this is likely the announcement of their highly-anticipated record together.

The cover has received mixed reactions but the prospect of receiving new music from Ye and The Game is an exciting one. It's been a while since these two collaborated so fans are wondering what a 2022-era team-up would sound like.

Stay tuned for "My Life Was Never Eazy," which still has a chance of being released today.
























