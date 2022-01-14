My Life Was Never Eazy
- NumbersKanye West Gives The Game His Highest-Charting Song In 14 Years"Eazy" is The Game's highest-charting song in over fourteen years, landing at #49 on the Billboard Hot 100.By Alex Zidel
- GossipPete Davidson Increases Security Following Kanye West "Eazy" Diss: ReportIt was reported that Davidson isn't concerned about Ye, but the potential violence from the rapper's fans.By Erika Marie
- MusicPETA Calls Out Kanye Over Skinned Monkey "Eazy" Cover ArtThe animal rights organization didn't name Ye's "Eazy" collaborator, The Game, in its rant.By Erika Marie
- GossipThe Game May Have Profits From Kanye Collab Seized By Sexual Assault Accuser: ReportPriscilla Rainey won a $7 million judgment against the rapper and has reportedly collected royalties from his Cameo and album "Born 2 Rap."By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West Takes Shots At Pete Davidson On New SongKanye West takes shots at Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on his new song.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West & The Game Announce "My Life Was Never Eazy" With Wild Cover ArtKanye West and The Game's new song "My Life Was Never Eazy" is expected to be included on the upcoming album, "Donda 2."By Alex Zidel