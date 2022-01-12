It seems like we might be able to expect a new album from Kanye West before the year ends. Steven Victor recently revealed that Kanye West is currently cooking up Donda 2and he's been spending tons of time in the studio. Just the other day, Kanye was spotted in the lab with The Game where they swapped bars over Hit-Boy's production which apparently includes a slick flip of Eazy-E's "Eazy Duz It."

It seems that his collaborative streak with The Game continues. After linking up with Antonio Brown for dinner, alongside his new lady Julia Fox, Kanye brought the NFL player, Moneybagg Yo, and The Game together for a studio session. The Game shared a photo of the four of them in the studio together, hinting at a potential collaboration on his next project, Drillmatic, though it could also be for Donda 2. Kanye West previously expressed his interest in working with AB on new music following the release of "Pit Not The Palace."

Shortly after the photo emerged, a snippet of Kanye West freestyling in the studio surfaced, which you can check out below.

On Monday, Kanye West unveiled the new music video for "Heaven And Hell" off of Donda which also served as the first Yeezy Gap commercial. Shortly after the video's debut, Ye's highly-anticipated Yeezy Gap hoodies went up for sale.